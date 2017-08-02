Rockford's three major health systems expanding in the city

Roughly $800 million is being spent by Rockford's three health systems on new medical facilities in the next few years. All three of those systems agree that patients are at the heart of this change.

"Our overall goal with those projects is to improve the patient experience," says OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center President Paula Carynski.

"So that the right care is given at the right place by the right provider," says SwedishAmerican President & CEO Dr. Michael Born.

"Hopefully results in more quality care with lower price," says Mercyhealth CEO & President Javon Bea.

These leaders say growth in Rockford's industry is happening for a multitude of reasons. First off, a shift in the population.

"Contributing to that is the aging population, baby boomers such as myself," says Dr. Born. "The burden of chronic disease, that requires more services."

And as more hospitals continue to modernize services, experts say they're able to deliver more here in the city. Something that wasn't possible before.

"There were a number of specialties that people were having to leave Rockford for, and those are the specialties were bringing to town," says Bea. "So people won't have to travel to Madison, Chicago, or other places."

Economic experts say this is all having a ripple effect in the community.

"Not only are we talking about the interim construction jobs that are created, the investment that's made in our community. But ultimately it allows for those great paying jobs," says Rockford Area Economic Development Council CEO Nathan Bryant.

Bryant says last year Rockford added more jobs, outside of Chicago, than any other region in Illinois.

"The advancement in health care in our region only goes to knock down the unemployment rate further and further and further," says Bryant.

Giving patients more hospitals, more doctors, and more options right in their own backyard.

"I think it's really exciting for the Rockford community to see all this growth and the modernization of facilities," says Carynski. "I hope it sends a message to the community that you shouldn't have to go anywhere else for your healthcare."