Trolley running at City Market this weekend, vendor announces new food truck

It's the middle of the week, so time to start making your Friday plans.

One thing going on is Rockford City Market.



This Friday you can take advantage of the free trolley service.



It starts running when City Market does at 3:30 p.m. and goes until 11:30 p.m.



It'll take you to city market and other places downtown.



You can park at the museum campus and hop on and off. You can catch a ride to city market, Shop the Blocks and Friday Night Flicks.



It will also take you to the Nicholas Conservatory for the Bruce Munro light exhibit.

And speaking of city market, one of the vendors just announced Wednesday afternoon it's getting a food truck soon.



Wepa Cuisine sells Puerto Rican food at the market.



The owners Angel and Mirian Molina say they'll be able to serve a broader menu out of the truck, which will be picked up next week and up and running in a few weeks.



Wepa joins a growing fleet of food trucks in Rockford. 15th & Chris and Bamboo opened food trucks within the last year and are already selling out of them at City Market.