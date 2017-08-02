Winnebago County judge faces off against county board in lawsuit

A Winnebago County judge is going to court against the county.

Back in March, Chief Judge Joe McGraw of the 17th Judicial Circuit Court sent a letter to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

In the letter McGraw listed a number of complaints against the board, such as restricting court personnel and withdrawing necessary funding.

Despite months of discussion, the county board and court have continued to disagree.

"We can't give what we don't have," said Haney. "What people who sent us into these positions expect and that's just the tough conversation."

Now, the court says its taking action by suing the board, an action that many say is unprecedented.

"I've never seen a court at this level filing a lawsuit against its own board. It sets a precedent that really scares me in this state," said board member and finance chairman Ted Biondo.

Biondo says the impact could be greater if the court wins.

"If it comes down to the fact that a judge can overrule a budgetary decision by the legislative branch then we no longer have a separation of powers," said Biondo.

Chief Judge McGraw, who filed the lawsuit, denied to comment on camera, but in a statement said, "the board's action leaves the court not other option but to proceed with this suit."

It's the county versus the county, a face-off that local leaders say is not the kind of collaboration needed to tackle important issues.

"This is unusual in terms of how we get things resolved in the community now," said Transform Rockford executive director Mike Schablaske. "You know we're working broadly as a community where we're creating a climate where we collaborate, stay in contact and get these kind of tough issues resolves."

But with no resolution in sight, it's matter that is likely to be settled in court. According to court records, the next hearing date for this case is set for October 26.