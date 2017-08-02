Experts urge parents to not wait until the last minute to get their child vaccinated

While you're looking for the best deals on your back to school shopping, it's important to stop and remember the other things besides the pens and pencils.

"We do see a lot of kids that are needing back to school immunizations right before the school year starts," Francine Alcantara, the Maternal and Child Programs Coordinator with the Boone County Health Department.

On Wednesday, parents had the chance to cross that item off their to-do list. The Boone County Health Department holds immunization clinics every Wednesday afternoon leading up to school.

"We can see anywhere from 15 to 20 kids when it's our busiest time," Alcantara said.

Doctors said those vaccines are crucial in protecting not only your child from diseases, but also others who cannot be vaccinated.

"Certain children cannot be vaccinated if they have certain conditions such as they don't have a spleen or they have an immune deficiency where their bodies can't accept the vaccines," Dr. Anthony Rizzo with Mercy Health said.

Most parents have until Oct. 15th to turn in their child's up to date medical records to their school districts. But, health experts urge parents to not wait until the last minute.

"Once you get the vaccine, it doesn't mean you're immune to the bacteria or that virus," Rizzo said. "It takes awhile for your body to build up that immunity."

And if you wait too long, they may not have the vaccine you're looking for or time to fit you in.

"Wednesday afternoons, we try to see everyone ---sometime it's not possible to get everyone in in that short time frame."

Getting your kids vaccinated, an important thing to do -- on your already long list -- but one doctors say should should climb to the top so your child is prepared to head back this fall.

The Boone County Health Department said parents who cannot make it into their clinic during their immunization days can call and schedule an appointment.