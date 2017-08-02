Two teens arrested in connection to vacant house fire, one still on the loose

Two teenagers are arrested in connection to a suspicious fire that engulfed a vacant house on Howard Avenue in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department is still looking for one teen wanted on arson charges in connection to the fire, according to Chief Derek Bergsten. Their names are not released because the suspects are minors. This comes as the fire department investigates a string of vacant building fires over the summer. The teens are only being charged in connection to fire on Howard Avenue.