Police: Suspect knocked on doors to escape officers

A man accused of stealing from a Loves Park Walgreens attempted to escape police by knocking on doors of area homes.

Loves Park Police say the suspect and another woman stole some items from the Walgreens on North 2nd Street.

Police say they caught the woman but the man ran off, so officers chased after him.

Authorities say he started banging on doors of homes in the neighborhood to try and avoid the police chasing him. No residents were hurt during the incident.

The suspect got away, but police are still investigating the case.