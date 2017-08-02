NAACP issues warning to African-Americans traveling to Missouri

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for minorities traveling to Missouri, warning that their civil rights won't be respected.

The group adopted the measure during a national gathering earlier this week.

The advisory comes a few weeks after Republican Governor Eric Greitens signed Senate Bill 43 into law. The bill makes it tougher for fired employees to file discrimination lawsuits.

Under the new law, former employees must show discrimination as the main reason for the firing, not just a contributing factor.

Supporters say the law could help cut down on frivolous lawsuits and put Missouri more in line with federal standards. But opponents, like State Representative Brandon Ellington, worry about it's impact.

"The bill would allow discrimination to run rampant in the workplace," Ellington (D) says. "We've actually rolled back protections for our most vulnerable citizens."

The travel advisory is also coming after an attorney general's report showed black drivers were 75 percent more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in the state last year.

Senate Bill 43 goes into effect in late August across Missouri.