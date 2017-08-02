Wis. man dead after crash on I-90 Wednesday morning

A Wisconsin man is dead after a traffic accident on I-90 Wednesday morning.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the victim, a 46-year-old man from Friendship, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead OSF St. Anthony Medical Center at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was involved in a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 4.25 near the South Beloit toll plaza around 7:30 a.m.

The left lane of traffic was blocked for part of the morning Wednesday while police investigated the crash.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released by authorities.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.