A Rockford man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting this morning

A Rockford man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot early this morning. 

Rockford Police say it happened near the intersection of Bayliss Avenue and Mulberry Street

Officials say the 24-year-old male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say the victim was standing outside the residence when a car passing by shot at him. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department.

