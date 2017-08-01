Kar Korner knocked down in Loves Park - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Kar Korner knocked down in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) -

Crews knocked down the remains of the old Kar Korner building Tuesday after it was destroyed by a fire last month.

That fire happened July 1 in Loves Park.
The N. Second St. business had been in operation for 24 years.
There are plans for a new building-but no date is set for that construction yet.

Kar Korner is now operating out of a temporary location.

 

