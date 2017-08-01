4-year-old girl gets Hero award for calling 911 for her mother

There was a special presentation at the Ogle County Sheriff's National Night Out.

A 4-year-old girl who called 911 to get her mother help was given the Hero 911 award. T



hey say Jaylee Armstrong's smart thinking and following the dispatcher's directions helped them get her mom to the help she needed during a medical emergency in June.



Her mom is fine and was actually there at the ceremony.



The dispatcher who took the call was also recognized with an award for getting Jaylee through the situation.

