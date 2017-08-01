National Night Out in Rockford brings residents together with police

Another National Night Out is in the books and Rockford Police hope people feel a little safer and more educated about crime in their neighborhood.

"I'm thrilled to see everybody out because I hope the gangsta people really see that we are out and we're supporting each other as a neighborhood," said heather Garrison, who is a Rockford resident at the event.

Rockford Police took over Dahlquist Park for three hours. They served food, set up demonstrations and invited key partners in preventing crime to set up informational booths.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the battle with the crime problem isn't over yet.

"We have now designated just over a million dollars for police equipment and technology," said McNamara. "Are we where we need to be, absolutely not. I don't think anyone thinks we are. Certainly myself and Chief O'Shea don't think we are where we need to be, but certainly, we're headed in the right direction."

