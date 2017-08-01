YMCA offers after school programs



The new school year is almost here and for working parents, you have some options on where to bring your kids after the final bell.

Kids' Time at the YMCA is about ready to start. There are 24 after school locations across the stateline area.

The Y partners with schools for this after school program. The service doesn't just offer an option for parents who can't be home with their kids after school but brings fun and education to students.

"Our focuses are on achievement that the kids will master new skills. Relationships where they build friendships and belonging so they know when they're coming to our activity space they're in a safe environment," said Bif Buchan, YMCA District Executive



If you register for kids time before this Sunday you get $50 off. There are also discounts for families in need. For more information on Kids' Time, Click Here.