DIGGING DEEPER: Veterans turned away because of service dogs

Army Veteran Tammy Nelson takes her service dog, Woody everywhere, but when she took him to a Loves Park restaurant, they told her to get out and never come back.

"When they told me the reason they didn't want me to come back, because I had a service dog and i wasn't blind," said Nelson.

Nelson isn't the first put in this situation.

"It's demeaning, you feel heartbroken," said veteran Robert Johnson.

Johnson says he's been kicked out of multiple Rockford businesses for the same reason.

"After arguing with the individual for about five minutes, I just decided to wait out side for my son to use the bathroom," said Johnson.

Earlier this summer, 13 News covered a story about another veteran, wrongfully told to leave a local liquor store because of his service dog and he caught it on tape.

Three separate cases, but Johnson and Nelson say there are many more in the Rockford area alone.

"I just hope there's one more person who doesn't have to go through what I went through that day," said Nelson.

According the Americans Disabilities Act, a person with a service dog has the right to enter any establishment like any other customer, and a service dog does not need any special certification or vest like some believe.

"A lot of times, businesses look at someone bringing a dog in and they're assuming this is someone's pet, a service dog is not a pet, they are trained to provide a service for that individual," said disability advocate Eric Brown.

Eric Brown works with RAMP, a group that advocates for people with disabilities. He says businesses can ask a person with a service dog two questions.

"Is that a service animal? And then what service does that animal provide?" said Brown.

13 News reached out to one of the businesses Johnson says turned him away. That business wouldn't go on camera but after we explained the law to him said he didn't know the rules.

Something Nelson and Johnson hope changes as they continue to share their story.

If you have a service dog and are turned away from a place of business, you can file a complaint with RAMP or the Illinois State's Attorney.

For more information about the ADA rules on service dogs, click here.

