Chief Judge announces suit against Winnebago County Board

It appears Winnebago County is headed to court, and will face off against itself.

In a release from Winnebago County Chief Judge Joe McGraw, the judge says the Winnebago County Court has rejected an offer from the Winnebago County Board regarding certain funding measures for the court and has decided to settle the issue in court.

13 News has reached out to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney about this issue and will update this report when we hear back.

Winnebago County Chief Judge sends letter to County Board calling for funding

Winnebago County Board meets to discuss possible court order

Winnebago County Board rejects latest proposal to providing funding to county's chief judge