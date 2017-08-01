RMAP hosting public forums on bike, walking paths

For those who would like to see more bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Stateline, there is a series of meetings happening this week that need input from residents.

The first meeting is Tuesday night from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Boone County Administrative Offices in Belvidere.

The Rockford Metropolitan Agency for Planning (RMAP) is hosting open houses to gather input on introducing more biking and walking infrastructure in Rockford, Belvidere and the surrounding areas.

RMAP says the objective of these meetings is to get feedback on the drafts they are proposing.

RMAP is also hosting a meeting Wednesday night in Rockford from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Design Center, 313 North Main Street.

The final meeting is on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Machesney Park Village Hall, 300 Roosevelt Road.

Click here to learn more about the biking and walking paths plans.