State labor department to lift suspension of some amusement rides after re-testing

Amusement rides similar to the one involved in a deadly accident in Ohio last week can soon be back in operation in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it is in the process of lifting the suspension of amusement rides like the “Fire Ball,” which was involved last weeks accident, including the rides “Freak Out” and “Extreme.”

IDOL says it is maintaining its suspension of the operation of the “Fire Ball” ride while the investigation in Ohio continues.

The department of labor says it will begin re-permitting suspended rides after they pass nondestructive testing and go through an IDOL re-inspection.

After receiving more information and guidance from manufacturers, operators, investigators, and other safety professionals, IDOL will begin re-permitting suspended rides that pass nondestructive testing (NDT) and IDOL re-inspection.

IDOL says it will immediately reinstate individual permits after rides pass both tests. The safety evaluations are expected to be done by the end of the week.