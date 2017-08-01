Sheriff's deputy involved in car accident in Rockford

Police and firefighters are on the scene of an auto accident involving a police squad car Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says two engines and three ambulances were sent out to the crash at 23rd and Charles streets around 1:45 p.m. for an auto accident.

Law enforcement on the scene says Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies were chasing two suspects who were driving in a car suspected to be involved in a shooting that occurred last night.

The chase began on 6th Street in Rockford, then ended with the crash on Charles Street.

Police say the two suspects and one sheriff's deputy were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.