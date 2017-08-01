SwedishAmerican announces $36 million plan to open two new clinics

SwedishAmerican Hospital announced Tuesday that it plans on spending about $36 million opening two new clinics in Rockford.

During a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Swedes President and CEO Michael Born announced that the hospital has purchased two properties, one on North Main Street and another on Bell School Road near the Regional Cancer Center campus, and plans on opening clinics at both locations.

The North Main location will feature OB/GYN services, pediatrics, family practice and internal medicine. That location should cost about $11.5 million.

The Bell School Road location will feature similar services but is planned to be larger, with 100 patient rooms compared to 60 at North Main Street. The price tag for that location will be about $24 million.

Construction is expected to begin this winter and is scheduled to be completed by early 2019.

The hospital says the plan should create about 500 construction jobs, along with dozens of new, permanent healthcare jobs.

Back in April, Swedes announced its plan to invest $130 million to build a new women's and children's tower at the hospital's main downtown Rockford campus. When complete, SwedishAmerican will have a level 3 NICU. That plan is scheduled to be complete sometime in 2020.

