Iowa family says babysitter threw child across room, breaking his leg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WREX) - A little boy in Iowa is recovering from a broken leg after his family says their babysitter threw the boy after he wouldn't take a nap.

One-year-old Max Walker is in a half body cast with a spiral fracture to his femur after the alleged incident.

Max's parents say he would not stop crying after being picked up from the babysitter July 19.

"No matter where I moved him, or picked him up or held him...with every movement he would just cling that much harder to my body not wanting me to let him go and that's when I started to think something else was wrong," Max's mother, RaeEllen Walker, says. "I just kept saying in my head, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry" because something was wrong, he was in pain."

After a trip to the ER, Walker was told her son had a spiral fracture in his leg.

"He can't move, he can't do the things that he wants to," said Walker. "He was a walker and runner normally and so for him it probably feels like solitary confinement."

A detective told the family that the babysitter admitted to injuring the boy.

Walker says after the babysitter allegedly threw him, Max sat there for six hours crying before she picked him up.

"I picked him up and heard him screaming and crying and to think he was like that and not given any kind of support, any kind of love or any kind of caring gestures for his injury....to think that he was just there with nobody helping him is just devastating," said Walker.

Max's parents say he will be in the cast for about two months. After he heals, he will need to learn how to walk again.

Cedar Rapids Police say they are actively investigating this case, though the babysitter has not been charged at this time.