Poplar Grove home destroyed by fire

A small mistake led to a large fire in Boone County Monday evening.
North Boone Fire District Three says they were called out to Brandywine Drive Monday after a fire broke out.
Firefighters say someone accidentally threw out some matches in a garbage can and those matches sparked the fire.
The fire department says the home is a total loss.
No one was injured during the fire but the fire department says the family will need to rebuild their house.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.