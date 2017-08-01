Poplar Grove home destroyed by fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
POPLAR GROVE (WREX) -

A small mistake led to a large fire in Boone County Monday evening.

North Boone Fire District Three says they were called out to Brandywine Drive Monday after a fire broke out. 

Firefighters say someone accidentally threw out some matches in a garbage can and those matches sparked the fire. 

The fire department says the home is a total loss. 

No one was injured during the fire but the fire department says the family will need to rebuild their house.

