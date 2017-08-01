Wis. woman charged with attacking pregnant mom, punching her stomach

A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking her pregnant mother and punching her multiple times in the stomach during a fight late last week.

The Stevens Point (Wis.) Police Department says Makela Lange, 20, is being held on a $300 bond on a bail jumping charge.

Police say they were called to an apartment last Thursday after an unknown issue led to a fight between Lange and her 38-year-old pregnant mother. Police say Lange punched her mother in the stomach “8-9 times,” during the fight.

When police arrived on scene, officials say Lange went back into her apartment and refused to answer the door. Later that day, she was seen walking in town and was taken into custody.

It is unknown how far along the mother was in her pregnancy and police say they do not know the condition of the unborn baby. The victim did not seek medical treatment after the fight.

Police say Lange was in possession of multiple bottles of alcohol, as well as drug paraphernalia, at the time of her arrest.

She is due in court August 8.

Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner called the case "unusual."