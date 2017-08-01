Driver, two kids injured in Lee County crash

Authorities in Lee County say a Dixon woman and two children are in the hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out to a single vehicle accident at Route 38 and Hoosier Road in Franklin Grove just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's department says the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Dixon, drove off the edge of Route 38, then overcorrected and rolled her vehicle into a field.

Her passengers, ages 10,12 and 13, were all ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and two of the kids were taken to Mercyhealth in Rockford for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.