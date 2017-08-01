Fire department fights fire at vacant Rockford building

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a vacant commercial building Monday night.

Firefighters were called out to 510 and 512 Buckbee Street just before 9 p.m. Monday on a report of a fire. The fire department says when they arrived they found smoke coming from the single story building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about four minutes.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.

The fire department says the fire caused about $2,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.