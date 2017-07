A public hearing will take place September 25th, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Rockford City Hall on the proposed amended TIF district for the Amerock Hotel Project.

In April aldermen approved the agreement with outlined the area that would be included into a new TIF District. This new tax district would expire 23 years from the completion of the hotel. To make this switch happen, the city is required to have a public hearing.