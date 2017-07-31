Proposal to build gas station in downtown Rockford draws mixed reviews

A proposal to build a Kelley Williamson gas station and convenience store in downtown Rockford passed out the code and regulation committeee Monday night.

The proposal would put in the station between Jefferson, Market, 2nd, and 3rd Street in downtown Rockford. At Monday night's meeting, the man who owns one of the oldest homes in Rockford which backs up to the proposed site, spoke before aldermen.

"We are hardly perfect but at a minimum we can set a standard for all projects to bring beauty and utility to our city to attract jobs, people, and visitors," says Bjorn Hullberg.

Hullberg also mentioned he'd like to see things in the proposed plans altered. For example, he'd like to see more dense landscaping between the business and his property, as well as moving the dumpster away.

Representatives from the city's zoning department say developers have agreed to give these properties an extra 10 feet of space, and they've increased the green space in their proposals.

Third Ward alderman Chad Tuneberg says he's fielded numerous concerns and complaints about the project, with people concerned over how the station could distract from the neighboring historic district.

But Tuneberg says he also hears people for the project, who say it'll make their lives safer and more convenient downtown.

"The positive comments I've heard coming out of this are individuals that live downtown that work downtown that go to downtown events," says Tuneberg. "Feel that they now have a clean place to go to, safe place to fill up the car."

But not everyone is on board. Alderman Tim Durkee spoke out against the proposal, sharing his concerns over how it'd shape downtown.

"But does it fit the lens of our 20/20 plan?" says Durkee. "Does it fit the lens of new-urbanism and what we are trying to accomplish downtown?"

Now that it has passed out of committe, the plan moves to the full council for a vote next Monday.