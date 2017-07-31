Job fair in Freeport Tuesday and Saturday

If you're looking for a job, there's a major hiring event in Freeport Tuesday.

More than 250 food manufacturing jobs are open in Stephenson County, and six of the largest food and beverage manufacturers are holding a job fair to fill them. Openings range from production and maintenance jobs, to safety and supervisory positions. On-site interviews are possible so come prepared. The job fair is Tuesday Aug. 2 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday Aug/ 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Freeport Public Library