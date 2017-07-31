Public input wanted for bike plan in Rockford area

If you want the Rockford area to be more bicycle and pedestrian friendly, you can weigh in to make that happen.
The Rockford Metropolitan Agency for Planning, RMAP, is holding three open houses to get your input.
The objective of the open houses is to allow the public to participate in the planning process and provide feedback on the draft document during the public comment period.
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
4:00 to 6:00 PM
Boone County Administration Offices
1212 Logan Ave
Belvidere, IL 61008
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Regional Design Center
315 N Main St
Rockford, IL 61101
Thursday, August 3, 2017
5:00 to 7:00 PM
Machesney Park Village Hall
300 Roosevelt Rd
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.