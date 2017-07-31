Public input wanted for bike plan in Rockford area

If you want the Rockford area to be more bicycle and pedestrian friendly, you can weigh in to make that happen.

The Rockford Metropolitan Agency for Planning, RMAP, is holding three open houses to get your input.

The objective of the open houses is to allow the public to participate in the planning process and provide feedback on the draft document during the public comment period.



Tuesday, August 1, 2017

4:00 to 6:00 PM

Boone County Administration Offices

1212 Logan Ave

Belvidere, IL 61008



Wednesday, August 2, 2017

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Regional Design Center

315 N Main St

Rockford, IL 61101



Thursday, August 3, 2017

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Machesney Park Village Hall

300 Roosevelt Rd

Machesney Park, IL 61115