State transportation leaders meet with Rockford officials to talk road projects

Today the heads of the Illinois' biggest transportation agencies met with local leaders.

State Rep. John Cabello, R-68th District, coordinated the meet and greet.



He says having a discussion about the transportation needs for the region is important with all the new mayors.



So he brought them and the heads of IDOT and the Tollway in the same room to talk.

"We need to make sure we get 251 finished," said Cabello. "We need to make sure we get Route 2 finished. We need to make sure we've got Bypass 20 going. There's a lot of need in this region for new roads, one of the reasons why I have them here."

Cabello says bringing the utility companies to the table is key to making sure big projects go off without a hitch.

