National Night Out events planned for Tuesday across the Stateline

Tomorrow is the first day of August, which is also the day police departments across the country hold an annual community-building event.

National Night Out is designed to promote camaraderie between police and the communities they serve.



Officers usually host a get together outside.



Everybody is invited to join in the food and fun authorities say it makes a difference.

"It's very important," said Andrew Perino, a Rockford Police Community Services Officer. "We can't do this alone. It takes the citizens to get involved to help prevent crime."



There are many National Night Out events going on.



Some hosted by police, others by neighborhoods.



Rockford Police will have one Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dahlquist Park. There will be free food, games and prizes.



Belvidere Police will be stopping by neighborhood events. You can call them directly to schedule a visit.



In Ogle County, there is an event at the courthouse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During it, the 911 hero award will be presented.

