The Summit of Hope is a community expo, bringing together local service providers to create a "one-stop" environment for invited parolees and probationers to obtain necessary assistance to move past barriers, which may prevent an individual from leading a successful life."

Coming to Rockford this week, The Summit of Hope is hoping to help parolees and probationers find their niche after prison. Attendees will be provided with resources to all attendees to help them pursue employment or education.

The mission of the Summit of Hope is to assist parolees and probationers with available services to better ensure reintegration into the community and thus reduce recidivism.

The approach is a time-efficient way to reach a high-risk population, but it also provides assistance by meeting the many needs of those who have recently been released from prison. These individuals are trying to become productive members of their communities, and the services available to them will often be the difference between success and failure. The objective of each event is to give "Hope" to those who may have lost it.

The Summit will be held at the Northwest Community Center located at 1325 N. Johnston Avenue in Rockford on August 3rd.

Volunteers are welcome, anyone wishing to volunteer can contact the office of District Representative Litesa Wallace at (815)-987-7433.

The Illinois Department of Corrections Summit of Hope expos are instrumental in helping create safer communities. A crime-free life for ex-offenders translates into safer communities for all.?