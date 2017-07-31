Illinois considers new human trafficking training for truck drivers

Millions of truckers crisscross the country everyday and here in Illinois, new legislation could put those truckers on the front lines of helping fight human trafficking in the region.

"They are on the road, that is what they do, they are on the truck stops, and what it does is heighten their awareness," said Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation board member Maureen Mostacci.

The new bill requires all commercial drivers train on how to recognize and report human trafficking.

While truckers say its not a new issue in their industry, the extra education could help.

"There's a better chance for us to see them than an officer, you know they only have so many officers in a district. Unfortunately, they can't cover every road. With that many officers, it's impossible, but a truck driver can," said safety manager for R.L. Leek Paul Johnson.

But Johnson says there's one problem. Semi drivers don't always stop.

"When they're tied down, they're losing money, so they just turn the other way and keep on going they don't say a word," said Johnson.

Human trafficking advocates say if training can better educate drivers to say something, it could help save lives.

"If you can be alerted and stop them in process, that's going to do a lot for catching some of these individuals," said Mostacci.

So far this year, 198 human trafficking incidents have been reported in Illinois, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

It's a number these advocacy groups want to see go down as more watchful and aware drivers hit the highway.