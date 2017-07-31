Wet month makes for back-to-back wet July's

A very wet July 2017 ends on a dry note with several days of quiet weather in a row. The month, however, had nearly double the average amount of rainfall that July typically gets, adding up to 7.43" of rainfall. Much of this came down in heavy downpours, with four of the eleven days with rain getting nearly an inch or more of rainfall all at once.

The nearly 7 1/2" of rainfall puts July 2017 at 10th place in the top ten wettest July's on record. Interestingly enough, we didn't have to look back too far for the latest wettest July; July 2016 had 7.87", good for 7th place on the top ten wettest list. For reference, July typically gets 3.95" of rainfall. July 1952 is the wettest July on record, at 11.81".

Looking ahead to August, current outlooks predict near average precipitation amounts for the month. August usually gets 4.59" of rainfall. If Rockford gets that amount of rain or higher, Summer 2017 may go down on the top ten on record as well.