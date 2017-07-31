Vintage WWII planes land in Rockford

A few pieces of American history land in Rockford for people to take for a spin.

The Wings of Freedom Tour touches down at Chicago/Rockford International airport today.

The nation wide tour brings in restored World War II air crafts--- letting people sit in the seats of past military pilots.

People can even pay for flight lessons and actually go up in one of these historic planes.

Wings of Freedom says they act as a tribute to the veterans that flew these planes ---wanting people to appreciate what they went through.

"See them fly. You can hear the engine start up, you can smell the exhaust. Get some oil on your hands," said Wings of Freedom Flight Coordinator Jamie Mitchell. "If you're really really adventurous you can go for a flight and you can sit in the positions the crew sat in during the flight."

The tour will be in town until Wednesday, Aug 2.

Wings of Freedom visits over one hundred cities in thirty five states every year.

