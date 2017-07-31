WWII bombers in Rockford this week

A few pieces of American history landed in Rockford Monday, and visitors took the opportunity to learn, explore and even take a flight.

The Wings of Freedom tour is at the Chicago Rockford International Airport until Wednesday. The nationwide tour has brought four fully restored WWII planes to town for the public to see.

Organizers say the event is a tribute to the veterans that flew these planes and they want to give people a hands on experience of seeing the tools these heroes operated.

"See them fly. You can hear the engine start up; you can smell the exhaust," says Jamie Mitchell, Wings of Freedom Flight Coordinator. "Get some oil on your hands. If you're really, really adventurous, you can go for a flight and you can sit in the positions the crew sat in during the flight."

Wings of Freedom visits over 100 cities every year.

The cost for up-close viewing and tours inside the aircraft is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Flights on the B-17 or B-24 cost $450 per person for a half hour. The B-25 costs $400.

P-51 flight training costs $2,200 for 30 minutes and $3,200 for a full hour.