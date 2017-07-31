Rockford announces HUD funding for homeless programs

The City of Rockford says the area will receive over $100,000 in new funding to help house the homeless.

The city says the Rockford Human Services Department is anticipating receiving $107,742 in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Continuum of Care program.

The Continuum of Care program is a competitive grant program for Winnebago and Boone counties designed to end homelessness in the region by providing funds to area nonprofits that work with the homeless.

Public hearings on the application process and guidance will be held at 555 North Court Street, Room 115, in Rockford Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

More information about the grant process can be found here.