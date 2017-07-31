Coroner releases ID of woman found dead in Rockford

Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead in an alley on Rockford's south east side Saturday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Jessica Spiller, 33, was found dead behind a home in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue just after noon Saturday. A neighbor found the body and called police.

Hintz says an autopsy performed Monday shows the cause of death to be "pending further studies."

Hintz says it appears that she was deceased for several days before being found.

Rockford Police are still investigating Spiller's death.