Injuries reported in crash on U.S. 20 Monday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago County Monday. 

ISP District 16 say troopers were called out to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Winnebago Road just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a traffic accident.

Police say the injuries to the people involved do not appear to be life-threatening. 

Traffic was backed up for about 30 minutes on U.S. 20 while crews cleaned up the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

