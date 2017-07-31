Injuries reported in crash on U.S. 20 Monday

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago County Monday.
ISP District 16 say troopers were called out to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Winnebago Road just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a traffic accident.
Police say the injuries to the people involved do not appear to be life-threatening.
Traffic was backed up for about 30 minutes on U.S. 20 while crews cleaned up the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
