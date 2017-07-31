Cubs give Steve Bartman World Series ring

One of the Chicago Cubs’ most infamous fans is finally getting some closure, nearly 14 years after being thrust into the baseball spotlight.

NBC Chicago is reporting that Steve Bartman received a 2016 Cubs' World Series championship ring.

The organization made the announcement Monday.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman,” the Cubs said in a statement. “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series.”

“While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today,” the statement ends.

Bartman rose to infamy in October 2003 when he attempted to catch a foul ball during the Cubs’ Game 6 loss to the Florida Marlins in the NLCS. For many fans it was a play that seemingly changed the momentum of the whole series, as the Cubs went on to lose the pennant.