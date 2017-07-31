Gas prices up a few cents around Rockford

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.26, up 3.6 cents over the past week.

Nationally, the price of gas has gone up 3.5 cents per gallon and now sits at $2.31 cents.

In Rockford, gas prices are now 6.2 cents higher than one month ago and 24.6 cents higher than this time last year.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.28 per gallon, up 3.8 cents last week; Madison, $2.19 per gallon, up 1.8 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.55 per gallon, up 6.6 cents last week.