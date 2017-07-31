Suspect wanted for May shooting; 2nd man arrested - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Suspect wanted for May shooting; 2nd man arrested

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Jadale Lamon (wanted) Jadale Lamon (wanted)
Charles Brown (arrested) Charles Brown (arrested)
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say one suspect has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in May. 

On May 24 police were called out to the 500 block of Ranger Street on a report of a man who had just been shot. Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injures. 

Police say Charles Brown, 34, was arrested Friday in connection with this shooting. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $350,000.

Police are still searching for Jadale Lamon, 26, who is wanted in this case. He is wanted on aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed habitual criminal. His bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lamon or with information on this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.