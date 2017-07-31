Suspect wanted for May shooting; 2nd man arrested

Rockford Police say one suspect has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in May.

On May 24 police were called out to the 500 block of Ranger Street on a report of a man who had just been shot. Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injures.

Police say Charles Brown, 34, was arrested Friday in connection with this shooting. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $350,000.

Police are still searching for Jadale Lamon, 26, who is wanted in this case. He is wanted on aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed habitual criminal. His bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lamon or with information on this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.