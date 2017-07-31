CAR BOMBING: Afghan police say a car bomb targets Iraq Embassy in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- Afghan police say a car bombing has targeted the Iraqi Embassy in central Kabul, followed by gunfire, and that the attack is still underway. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Two police officials say the car bomb exploded outside the embassy, followed by an attempt by gunmen to enter the building, which is located in the center of the Afghan capital.

The firefight is continuing as witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots.

The two Interior Ministry officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack, though both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have previously carried out such attacks in Kabul.

