North Park Fire rescues man from Rock River, Sunday

Fire crews rescue a man from the Rock River Sunday evening.

North Park Fire says crews were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man trapped on the river near the Frank Bauer Bridge.

First responders say they spotted the man sitting on a large tree and floating south toward the bridge.

North Park firefighters say they were able to steer a boat near the man, pick him up and return him to shore.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the incident.