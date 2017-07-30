North Park Fire rescues man from Rock River, Sunday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Credit: North Park Fire Dept. Credit: North Park Fire Dept.
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

Fire crews rescue a man from the Rock River Sunday evening. 

North Park Fire says crews were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man trapped on the river near the Frank Bauer Bridge. 

First responders say they spotted the man sitting on a large tree and floating south toward the bridge. 

North Park firefighters say they were able to steer a boat near the man, pick him up and return him to shore. 

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the incident. 

