North Park Fire rescues man from Rock River, Sunday

Credit: North Park Fire Dept.
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -
Fire crews rescue a man from the Rock River Sunday evening.
North Park Fire says crews were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man trapped on the river near the Frank Bauer Bridge.
First responders say they spotted the man sitting on a large tree and floating south toward the bridge.
North Park firefighters say they were able to steer a boat near the man, pick him up and return him to shore.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the incident.