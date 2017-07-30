Women's City Down to Final Four in Match Play

The Greater Rockford Women's Classic moved from stroke play to match play for the second round of the tournament on Sunday, with four finalists advancing in the championship flight bracket.

Top-seeded Melissa VanSistine defeated Maggie Kaiser 7 & 6 to secure her spot in the semifinals. The two-time winner of the Women's City will next face Kristen Sayyalinh, who eliminated Hui Chong Dofflemyer 2 & 1 with a big putt on the 17th hole to advance.

7-seed Katelyn Sayyalinh upset 2-seed Carson Racich by a 3 & 1 decision to join her sister in the match play semifinals. She'll face 6-seed Jesse Slattery, who also upset 3-seed Natalie Hooper, winning by a 2 & 1 margin.

The semifinals will be played at Elliot on Saturday, with the championship match moving to Aldeen next Sunday.