Three-Way Tie for Lead after Two Men's City Rounds

The 2017 Greater Rockford Men's Classic features a crowded leaderboard after the first weekend, with three tied for the lead after two rounds of play.

Jamie Hogan, Jeff Holmgaard, and Kyle Slattery each have a two-day total of 142, a three-way deadlock for the top spot at the Men's City. Hogan and Slattery each shot a pair of 71's at Sandy Hollow and Ingersoll, with Holmgaard carding a 72, then a 70. Slattery is the two-time defending champion of this tournament.

Mick Hockinson's 73 and 70 has him in sole possession of second place, one shot off the lead. Behind him, there is a tie for third place, occupied by Danny Gorman and Matt LaMarca, each two shots off the lead with a 144 total.

A three-way tie for fourth place includes Chad Dinsmore, Nicholas Lunnon, and Garrett Ralston, all of them three shots behind the leaders. The tournament is off until this Saturday for the third round at Elliot before the final round at Aldeen next Sunday.