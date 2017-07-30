Beauty and bikes help domestic violence awareness

Local groups say they need help spreading awareness about domestic violence.

Some local barbers and bikers pitched in on a new event to get the message out.

"Our business is about community. We are in the community and we support the community.

This is how we give back so let the community know that we are here for you," said Barber Beauty Battle organizer Ray Richmond.

Over fifteen hundred people came out for the first barber beauty battle.

For a donation of $50 -- guests were treated to a personal style session --- as well as a free car and motorcycle show.

Organizers say the goal is to raise money for Remedies for Renewing Lives and the Amanda Reed Foundation--- two local groups with a mission to end domestic violence in the stateline.

"Once every eighty four minutes, there is somebody in our community that is a victim of domestic violence

so this is a very important issue to raise the community awareness of," said Kathy Branning, Remedies Vice President of Marketing/Fund Development.

Organizers say the event raised over $2300 in donations.