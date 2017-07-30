Rockford Police search for masked robbers following Sunday home invasion

Rockford Police say four armed men in masks broke into a home on 1600 block of 23rd Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say residents were at home during the invasion.

They told police the robbers forced their way in with guns and demanded property.

Police say the suspects stole a small personal item before leaving the home and running away from the area.

Witnesses describe all four robbers as black men wearing hooded jackets and masks over their face.

Police say one resident, a 21-year-old man, suffered a minor head injury during the home invasion. He refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.