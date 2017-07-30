Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting

A man is listed in critical condition after being shot in the leg late Saturday night.

Rockford Police say the victim was shot in the 2200 block of 10th Street in Rockford around 10 p.m. after a fight with the shooter.

Police say the suspect and victim had both left the area by the time officers arrived.

According to police, the suspect left in an older red minivan. The victim went to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Police say they know the identity of the suspect.