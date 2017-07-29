KFACT prepares local girls for college

Getting everything you need for college can be a challenge. That's why a local non profit is asking the community to help make the transition a little easier.

Saturday, KFACT, Keeping Families and Communities Together, hosted its second annual Trunk Drive

During the drive, KFACT collects school supplies, toiletries, and other essentials for college living.

Organizers say all donations go to students in their Lady All-Stars mentoring program.

With their supplies in hand, these girls will be prepared to start their college career.

KFACT says the drive is building off the success from last year with the support from people in the community.

"Now you see what kind of community we have and how thankful they are for us and how happy they are for us that were going off," said KFACT graduate Natia Patterson.

KFACT says one hundred percent of girls in the their program graduate high school and 92 percent go on to post secondary education.

