Rockford Police launch a death investigation on Saturday after a woman is found dead on the city's south east side.

Police say officers responded to the 1300 block of 15th Avenue around 11:30 in the morning.

They say a neighbor found the woman's body in an alley behind a home on the block.

No details yet on the victim's name or age. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

13 News will update the story when more information is available.